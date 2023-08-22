KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Pediatrician group urges bans on school spankings

FILE: Spanking children in school should be 'abolished in all states by law,' according to an...
FILE: Spanking children in school should be 'abolished in all states by law,' according to an updated policy statement by the Council on School Health and released Monday by the American Academy of Pediatrics.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As children across the country head back to school, one pediatric group is calling for corporal punishment in schools to be abolished.

On Monday, the American Academy of Pediatrics released an updated policy statement by the Council of School Health. It urges that spanking or striking children in schools should be “abolished in all states by law.”

The pediatrics group said corporal punishment is legal in public schools in 18 states, and nearly 70,000 students are struck at least once a year.

The statement also says the practice is most widely used in the South and is disproportionately used on Black students and children with disabilities.

The policy authors said age-appropriate, nonviolent behavioral strategies should be used instead.

The group also said parents should refrain from spanking, hitting, shaming or threatening their children when they are being disciplined.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr.
U.S. attorney, Caddo DA announce appointment of special federal prosecutor
3 arrested for allegedly breaking into hotel room, beating woman in front of children
A bouquet of flowers rested Sunday (Aug. 20) at the wooded scene of an ATV crash near Bush that...
Girl, 12, dies after ATV crash in St. Tammany Parish, authorities say
Smoke from Sabine Parish wildfires, as indicated by yellow and dark green, showed up on KSLA...
Wildfire chars 746 acres of land in Panola County; several fires reported in Sabine Parish
Teen going to watch Barbie with friends last seen at the Boardwalk in Bossier City

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Sen. Bill Cassidy talks infrastructure, stance on Presidential election
INTERVIEW: Sen. Bill Cassidy talks infrastructure, endorsement for governor
Guard taken hostage at Justice Center
Guard taken hostage at St. Louis Justice Center, police say
A cable car is shown dangling high in the air in this image from Pakistan on Tuesday. Several...
Rescuers try to free 6 kids and 2 men in a cable car hundreds of feet in the air
INTERVIEW: Sen. Bill Cassidy talks infrastructure, stance on Presidential election
INTERVIEW: Sen. Bill Cassidy speaks on contributions to NWLA, endorsement for governor
Waves crash along the coast of Corpus Christi, Texas, Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Harold.
Dominican Republic starts shuttering country ahead of Franklin as Harold approaches Texas coast