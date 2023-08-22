KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

NPSO: Wildfire off Hwy 118 near Kisatchie Falls Road

Wildfire off of Hwy 118 near the Kisatchie Falls Road area
Wildfire off of Hwy 118 near the Kisatchie Falls Road area(NPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KISATCHIE, La. (KALB) - Authorities are at the active scene of a wildfire off of Hwy 118 near the Kisatchie Falls Road in the Kisatchie area.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, US Forest Service, Natchitoches Parish Fire District #1 and Natchitoches Parish Fire District #4 are working to contain the fire.

Wildfire off of Hwy 118 near the Kisatchie Falls Road area
Wildfire off of Hwy 118 near the Kisatchie Falls Road area(NPSO)

NPSO said the fire was initially reported as a grass fire that spread into the woods. It’s on both sides of the highway.

Voluntary evacuations may be possible in the area.

The Natchitoches Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has sent out a warning message to about 607 residents in the area.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 arrested for allegedly breaking into hotel room, beating woman in front of children
Caddo District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr.
U.S. attorney, Caddo DA announce appointment of special federal prosecutor
A bouquet of flowers rested Sunday (Aug. 20) at the wooded scene of an ATV crash near Bush that...
Girl, 12, dies after ATV crash in St. Tammany Parish, authorities say
Smoke from Sabine Parish wildfires, as indicated by yellow and dark green, showed up on KSLA...
Wildfire chars 746 acres of land in Panola County; several fires reported in Sabine Parish
Teen going to watch Barbie with friends last seen at the Boardwalk in Bossier City

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Sen. Bill Cassidy talks infrastructure, stance on Presidential election
INTERVIEW: Sen. Bill Cassidy talks infrastructure, endorsement for governor
A volunteer firefighter was injured when he fell off a fire truck while fighting a grass fire...
2 wildfires reported in Natchitoches Parish; evacuations possible in one, firefighter hurt in the other
Rhonda Stone
SPD looking for missing 43-year-old woman
Mayor Tom Arceneaux
Mayor Arceneaux names members of Small Business Task Force