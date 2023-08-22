NPSO: Wildfire off Hwy 118 near Kisatchie Falls Road

KISATCHIE, La. (KALB) - Authorities are at the active scene of a wildfire off of Hwy 118 near the Kisatchie Falls Road in the Kisatchie area.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, US Forest Service, Natchitoches Parish Fire District #1 and Natchitoches Parish Fire District #4 are working to contain the fire.

Wildfire off of Hwy 118 near the Kisatchie Falls Road area (NPSO)

NPSO said the fire was initially reported as a grass fire that spread into the woods. It’s on both sides of the highway.

Voluntary evacuations may be possible in the area.

The Natchitoches Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has sent out a warning message to about 607 residents in the area.

