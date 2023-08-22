KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners offers grants for gardening projects

Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners is giving out grants to help beautify north Louisiana.
Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners is giving out grants to help beautify north Louisiana.(Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners is proud to offer grants for gardening projects in Caddo, Bossier, DeSoto and Red River parishes. For the past 13 years, the organization has given grants in the amount of more than $150,000 to help make north Louisiana more beautiful.

Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners is giving out grants to help beautify north Louisiana.
Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners is giving out grants to help beautify north Louisiana.(Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners)
Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners is giving out grants to help beautify north Louisiana.
Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners is giving out grants to help beautify north Louisiana.(Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners)
Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners is giving out grants to help beautify north Louisiana.
Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners is giving out grants to help beautify north Louisiana.(Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners)

On Monday, Aug. 21, KSLA sat down with Lynn Burke, president-elect of Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners. She talked about how businesses and nonprofits can apply for a grant.

Applications are being accepted Sept. 1 through Oct. 27. Those who have questions should call 318-469-922 or send email to nwlamggrants@gmail.com.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFÉ

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found shot on W. 63rd Street
Man found shot; multiple gunshots peppered residence, vehicles
Teen going to watch Barbie with friends last seen at the Boardwalk in Bossier City
Police in the Houston area have identified Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez as the person of...
Suspect in death of 11-year-old girl in Houston arrested in Caddo Parish
Smoke from Sabine Parish wildfires, as indicated by yellow and dark green, showed up on KSLA...
Wildfire chars 746 acres of land in Panola County; several fires reported in Sabine Parish
Generic Crime Scene
Man fatally shot at family reunion in Columbia County, ARK.

Latest News

SAU freshmen pack meals for the nonprofit Feed My Starving Children.
SAU freshmen pack meals for nonprofit Feed My Starving Children
Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners offers grants for gardening projects in 4 parishes
Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners offers grants for gardening projects in 4 parishes
Young Professionals Initiative of NWLA announces 40 Under Forty for 2023
Young Professionals Initiative of NWLA announces 40 Under Forty for 2023
Plagued by water issues, Coushatta announces another boil advisory.
Boil advisory issued for parts of Coushatta