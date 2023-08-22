Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners offers grants for gardening projects

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners is proud to offer grants for gardening projects in Caddo, Bossier, DeSoto and Red River parishes. For the past 13 years, the organization has given grants in the amount of more than $150,000 to help make north Louisiana more beautiful.

Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners is giving out grants to help beautify north Louisiana. (Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners)

On Monday, Aug. 21, KSLA sat down with Lynn Burke, president-elect of Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners. She talked about how businesses and nonprofits can apply for a grant.

Applications are being accepted Sept. 1 through Oct. 27. Those who have questions should call 318-469-922 or send email to nwlamggrants@gmail.com.

