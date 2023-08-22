More record setting heat likely this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Blistering hot temperatures will continue through the weekend. Triple digits will be widespread across the area with record highs likely to be tied or broken in the coming days. Our only hope for relief lies with some spotty showers into the weekend and a cold front that may drop temperatures back into the 90s early next week.

We’ll stay very warm overnight. Skies will be mostly clear with temperatures eventually settling back into the upper 70s to around 80 by morning.

Tuesday will be another very hot day and dry day. A Heat Advisory is in effect for areas south of I-20. A few clouds associated with a tropical system moving into south Texas from the Gulf may be just enough to bring temperatures down a hair from Monday. To the north an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect. Temperatures will be back above 100 again with some places getting as hot as 104-106.

Temperatures will inch back up a little Wednesday through Friday with new record highs likely to be set with afternoon temperatures getting as hot as 107-109 again in some areas. Mainly sunny and dry conditions will continue with little in the way of overnight relief as temperatures barely drop to around the 80 degree mark.

By Friday and into Saturday a few isolated showers may pop-up in the afternoon heat, but they’ll do little to alleviate the ongoing drought conditions and high fire danger. Weekend temperatures will remain in the low 100s.

A slight shift in the weather pattern may allow a ‘cold’ front to drop into the ArkLaTex by the start of next week similar to what happened at the beginning of last week. Temperatures will ease back into the 90s with lower humidity helping to usher in somewhat more comfortable nights. Rain chances remain slim with the front with only limited showers expected at this time.

Have a good night!

