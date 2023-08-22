KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

More record setting heat likely this week

By Jeff Castle
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Blistering hot temperatures will continue through the weekend. Triple digits will be widespread across the area with record highs likely to be tied or broken in the coming days. Our only hope for relief lies with some spotty showers into the weekend and a cold front that may drop temperatures back into the 90s early next week.

We’ll stay very warm overnight. Skies will be mostly clear with temperatures eventually settling back into the upper 70s to around 80 by morning.

Tuesday will be another very hot day and dry day. A Heat Advisory is in effect for areas south of I-20. A few clouds associated with a tropical system moving into south Texas from the Gulf may be just enough to bring temperatures down a hair from Monday. To the north an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect. Temperatures will be back above 100 again with some places getting as hot as 104-106.

Temperatures will inch back up a little Wednesday through Friday with new record highs likely to be set with afternoon temperatures getting as hot as 107-109 again in some areas. Mainly sunny and dry conditions will continue with little in the way of overnight relief as temperatures barely drop to around the 80 degree mark.

By Friday and into Saturday a few isolated showers may pop-up in the afternoon heat, but they’ll do little to alleviate the ongoing drought conditions and high fire danger. Weekend temperatures will remain in the low 100s.

A slight shift in the weather pattern may allow a ‘cold’ front to drop into the ArkLaTex by the start of next week similar to what happened at the beginning of last week. Temperatures will ease back into the 90s with lower humidity helping to usher in somewhat more comfortable nights. Rain chances remain slim with the front with only limited showers expected at this time.

Have a good night!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found shot on W. 63rd Street
Man found shot; multiple gunshots peppered residence, vehicles
Teen going to watch Barbie with friends last seen at the Boardwalk in Bossier City
Police in the Houston area have identified Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez as the person of...
Suspect in death of 11-year-old girl in Houston arrested in Caddo Parish
Smoke from Sabine Parish wildfires, as indicated by yellow and dark green, showed up on KSLA...
Wildfire chars 746 acres of land in Panola County; several fires reported in Sabine Parish
Generic Crime Scene
Man fatally shot at family reunion in Columbia County, ARK.

Latest News

More record highs possible
Jeff's Monday evening weather update
Spann Wildfire in Shelby County
Spann Wildfire in Shelby County grows to 500 acres as multiple crews respond
This is one of the largest fires ever seen in Panola County, the chief said.
Panola County crews respond to 746-acre Clear Lake Wildfire near Galloway community
A wildfire Aug. 6, 2023, charred about an acre along Williams Road in the Keithville area of...
Burn bans issued in the ArkLaTex due to extremely dry conditions