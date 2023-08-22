Mayor Arceneaux names members of Small Business Task Force

KSLA Job Fair
Mayor Tom Arceneaux
Mayor Tom Arceneaux(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Tom Arceneaux released a statement on Tuesday, Aug. 22 regarding the appointment of a Small Business Task Force.

Arceneaux says the group is meant to determine ways to improve doing business in Shreveport, including permitting, development and land use entitlements.

Members include:

  • Brittney Dunn, business owner & president of Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce
  • Trey Giglio, plumbing contractor & business owner
  • Kenny Gordon, business owner
  • Vanessa Gray, banker & branch manager
  • Bobby Jelks, businessman & philanthropist
  • Jimmy Jones, engineer & businessman
  • Charlotta Nordyke, business consultant
  • Scott Ward, business owner & vice chair of Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce
  • Kamesha West, business consultant
  • Jerry White, financial advisor
  • Chairman Dr. Tim Magner, CEO of Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce

The Institute of Justice will assist in task force efforts free of charge thanks to a grant. The institute recently assisted Fort Worth in a similar study and revision of processes.

“One of the most overlooked avenues of business development is local business. Local business owners and entrepreneurs already are in Shreveport and want to create and expand their businesses. We must determine what we are doing to help them and what we are doing that may stand in their way. That will be the central focus of this Task Force.”

