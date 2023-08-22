Man shot dead; girlfriend detained

SPRINGHILL, La. (KSLA) — A man is dead and his girlfriend is in custody but not arrested in the wake of a shooting early Tuesday morning (Aug. 22) in Springhill.

Police got a call about 2 a.m. from a woman who said she had shot her boyfriend, Police Chief Will Lynd said.

Officers responding to the 1100 block of 6th Street SW found Roy Kimble dead. The man, estimated to be in his late 30s, had been shot multiple times in his shoulder and head with a 9mm handgun, the police chief said.

The couple had been living together at that residence for about six or seven months, Lynd said.

