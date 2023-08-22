LSUS officials welcome Pilots back to campus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State University - Shreveport is back open for the 2023 fall semester!

Director of Media & Public Relations Erin Smith says there is a lot to look forward to this year. She says the school’s main focus is letting students know they care about them and helping them meet their goals. The new Care Center is one way they are hoping to help students.

“Say a student is experiencing some barriers outside of school preventing them from getting to school, or achieving what they need, whether that be experiencing homelessness or transportation issues, having financial woes, we can help them now.”

Director of Athletics Lucas Morgan says he’s excited to start the year with two new soccer coaches and some great student talent. He says LSUS athletes also work hard in the classroom.

“One of the things we’re really proud of with our athletic department is the three tier approach that we take. Obviously we’re really doing well in competition, winning lots of championships, going to tournaments, but we’ve had seven straight semesters above a 3.0 GPA. Our teams are also very active in the community.”

WATCH MORE INTERVIEWS FROM LSUS>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.