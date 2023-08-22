INTERVIEW: Sen. Bill Cassidy speaks on contributions to NWLA, endorsement for governor

KSLA Job Fair
INTERVIEW: Sen. Bill Cassidy talks infrastructure, stance on Presidential election
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Senator Bill Cassidy joined KSLA on Tuesday, Aug. 22 to talk about what’s been keeping him busy in Washington, D.C.!

For the ArkLaTex, Cassidy says he was proud to include $128 million for Barksdale and over $3.7 million for Camp Minden in the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act. At Barksdale the funds will be used for an addition to a medical facility, planning and design for a child development center and a dormitory, and a weapons generation facility. Camp Minden will use the funds for a National Guard Readiness Center.

With the gubernatorial election approaching, Cassidy says he’s endorsing Attorney General Jeff Landry because of his focus on mental health, infrastructure and carbon capture sequestration.

Cassidy says he believes former President Donald Trump should drop out of the 2024 Presidential Election. He says he wants to beat Joe Biden and doesn’t think Trump is the candidate who can do it.

OTHER TOPICS DISCUSSED:

  • Prescription drug costs
  • Louisiana infrastructure
  • Surprise medical billing
  • Bill on fentanyl poisoning

“We’re committed to northwest Louisiana in a way in which I want the prosperity of northwest Louisiana to be fantastic. Whether it’s railroads, bridges, water, or internet, we’re going to continue to be here to support this region of our state to reach its potential.”

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW>>>

