KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Home valued at $3 million collapses overnight in North Carolina

It's not known right now if anyone was home at the time.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Crews were busy sifting through the rubble early Tuesday morning after a massive lakeside home collapsed overnight in Mooresville.

Debris such as wood and insulation is strewn about the property, while the road near where the home once stood is filled with glass. A car in the driveway is covered in rubble.

Currently, there is no word on injuries or if anyone was home at the time.

The collapse happened between 12 and 1 a.m. Tuesday.

A search of Iredell County property records shows this is a 1.67-acre property and a 6,500-square-foot home valued at $3 million that was just sold last year.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr.
U.S. attorney, Caddo DA announce appointment of special federal prosecutor
3 arrested for allegedly breaking into hotel room, beating woman in front of children
A bouquet of flowers rested Sunday (Aug. 20) at the wooded scene of an ATV crash near Bush that...
Girl, 12, dies after ATV crash in St. Tammany Parish, authorities say
Smoke from Sabine Parish wildfires, as indicated by yellow and dark green, showed up on KSLA...
Wildfire chars 746 acres of land in Panola County; several fires reported in Sabine Parish
Teen going to watch Barbie with friends last seen at the Boardwalk in Bossier City

Latest News

Red River schools closed Tues. after failed water repairs
An urgent rescue effort is underway in Pakistan as children and two adults remain trapped in a...
Urgent rescue mission underway in Pakistan
A cable car is shown dangling high in the air in this image from Pakistan on Tuesday. Several...
Rescuers try to free 6 kids and 2 men in a cable car dangling hundreds of feet in the air
Waves crash along the coast of Corpus Christi, Texas, Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Harold.
Haiti and Dominican Republic brace for Tropical Storm Franklin as Harold approaches Texas coast