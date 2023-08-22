KSLA Job Fair
Group holds candidate meet-and-greet

Several came to meet voters and share their platform
By Bubba Kneipp
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport neighborhood allowed residents an opportunity to meet candidates they’ll decide upon this fall.

The Stoner Hills Association hosted a meet-and-greet Monday evening.

Several candidates on the ballot for varying positions came to meet voters and share their platform.

Leaders of the assocation said this won’t be the only meet-and-greet they host.

“I plan on having one more. Most of all of them did respond and come out. Maybe three, four, five that didn’t show up or couldn’t come for some reason, then maybe next time they can,” said Rachel Jackson, president of the Stoner Hills Association.

