Summer Heat Safety Tips

Dangerous heatwave continues all week

By Matt Jones
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Blistering hot temperatures will continue through the weekend. Triple digits will be widespread across the area with record highs likely to be tied or broken in the coming days. Our only hope for relief lies with some spotty showers into the weekend and a cold front that may drop temperatures back into the 90s early next week.

Today will be another very hot day and dry day. An Excessive Heat Warning is once again in effect for the entire ArkLaTex. Highs will top out in the 102-105 range with feels like temperatures topping 110 for many. Other than a few passing clouds, not a drop in rain in sight through the afternoon.

Temperatures will inch back up a little Wednesday through Friday with new record highs likely to be set with afternoon temperatures getting as hot as 107-109 again in some areas. Mainly sunny and dry conditions will continue with little in the way of overnight relief as temperatures barely drop to around the 80 degree mark.

By Friday and into Saturday a few isolated showers may pop-up in the afternoon heat, but they’ll do little to alleviate the ongoing drought conditions and high fire danger. Weekend temperatures will remain in the low 100s.

A slight shift in the weather pattern may allow a ‘cold’ front to drop into the ArkLaTex by the start of next week similar to what happened at the beginning of last week. Temperatures will ease back into the 90s with lower humidity helping to usher in somewhat more comfortable nights. Rain chances remain slim with the front with only limited showers expected at this time.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

