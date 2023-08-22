Dangerous heat all week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! More dangerous heat is expected today and this will happen all the rest of the week. The entire ArkLaTex is under an Excessive Heat Warning until tomorrow evening as we expect to see triple-digit highs and feels-like temps up to 110 or above. A Red Flag Warning is also in place today thanks to the breezy conditions we are expecting this afternoon, coupled with the very dry conditions.

Temperatures will inch back a little Wednesday through Friday with new record highs likely to be set with some areas’ afternoon temperatures getting as hot as 107-109. Mainly sunny and dry conditions will continue with little overnight relief as temperatures barely drop to around the 80-degree mark.

By Friday and into Saturday a few isolated showers may pop up in the afternoon heat, but they’ll do little to alleviate the ongoing drought conditions and high fire danger. Weekend temperatures will remain in the low 100s. A slight shift in the weather pattern may allow a ‘cold’ front to drop into the ArkLaTex by the start of next week similar to what happened at the beginning of last week. Temperatures will ease back into the 90s with lower humidity helping to usher in somewhat more comfortable nights. Rain chances remain slim with the front with only limited showers expected at this time.

