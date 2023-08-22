SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s a pet owner’s worst fear; your pet going missing.

Longtime animal advocate Sarrah McGovern has helped rescue dozens of dogs throughout Shreveport-Bossier, and now she needs our help finding her dog Minni. Sarrah was visiting a friend and using their washer and dryer when Minni escaped, and she hasn’t been seen since.

KSLA’S Biskie Duncan spoke with Sarrah early Monday morning about what the community can do to bring Minni home.

Minni was last seen in the 1600 block of Gentilly Drive in University Terrace around 10 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 16). Sarrah and many others scoured the neighborhood until 3 a.m. with no sign of her.

It is possible she was picked up and is somewhere else, but Sarrah did mention that Minni was wearing her collar and is microchipped with up-to-date information. Minni is a 7-year-old, spayed chihuahua, mostly black with tan markings similar to a min-pin.

Local volunteers have even gone so far with their efforts as donating billboards throughout the city of Shreveport with photos and details about Minni, and raising more than $1,000 as a reward for finding Minni and bringing her home.

“I’m so thankful for everyone that has come out and looked for her, donated money, that has just even sent me a text or a call to let me know that we’re in their prayers,” Sarrah said.

And even though Sarah hasn’t seen Minni in almost a week, she said she still has hope.

“I just know she’s okay. I know she’s out there somewhere. You I just need everybody to come together and please, for please just let me know. Have you seen her? If you have, please bring her back, like she’s so sweet. She needs me and I need her.”

Sarrah urged the community to not give up on bringing Minni home.

“Please look all over. She loves Vienna sausages, Beggin Strips and pretty much any kind of food that smells good and is not toxic to dogs,” Sarrah said.

“Because she can be shy with strangers, please do not chase her. Just kneel or sit down and call her sweetly. She goes by Minni or little baby mouse. Or mouse house. But it has to be in a calm, lowered sweet voice.”

