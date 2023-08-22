KSLA Job Fair
Altered NWLA to host event for teen girls to teach them about adulthood, future careers

GPS is a FREE community event helping teen girls, ages 14-19, plan for the future.
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Altered Northwest Louisiana provides mentorship and empowerment programs for young women in the Shreveport­-Bossier City area.

The Game of Life is a classic pastime board game that takes players on the journey through adulthood. Altered NWLA is putting a real-life spin on the game and educating youth on the impactful financial decisions that they will soon face.

While finances might not be the most exciting topic, the nonprofit is making it fun.

GPS is a FREE community event helping teen girls, ages 14-19, plan for the future.
GPS is a FREE community event helping teen girls, ages 14-19, plan for the future.
Jeannette Cibley, the co-founder of Altered and Jason Shidiskis, the director of events, joined KSLA Tuesday, Aug. 22 to speak about the event they’re hosting.

Girls Prepared = Success (GPS) is the event happening September 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will take place at the Academic Success Center (Louisiana Tech at BPCC), located at 6220 East Texas Street, Bldg. H, Bossier City, La.

Tap here to register.

Watch the full interview:

