KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

8 GOP debate qualifiers hoping to make a splash in crowded pool

By Molly Martinez
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - It’s a crowded pool - and eight candidates are hoping to make a splash Wednesday night in Milwaukee.

But the biggest challenge - will they be able to outshine the man who’s not even in the room?

Donald Trump is skipping the debate stage, opting instead to air a pre-taped interview to compete in the time slot.

“Kind of bummer. But this way it will give us a chance to see everybody else,” said Republican voter Bob Willis. “He would definitely suck all the oxygen”

Willis drove from Indiana to get in on the action.  While Trump is his guy, he’s keeping an open mind.

“My number two pick is Vivek. I think he’s fantastic,” said Willis. “He’s young. He’s vibrant. He’s got some excellent ideas. And he reminds me of a young Trump”

Vivek Ramaswamy is experiencing a surge in the polls - inching into the number three spot in recent weeks.

Ohio State University Political Science professor Paul Beck says no matter their ranking, all 8 hopefuls face the same challenge.

“How these candidates try to differentiate themselves from one another and how they try to differentiate themselves from Trump. They’re going to be very careful in talking about Trump.”

The two-hour live debate will air at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Former President Donald Trump is expected to turn himself in for the Georgia election fraud indictment Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 arrested for allegedly breaking into hotel room, beating woman in front of children
Caddo District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr.
U.S. attorney, Caddo DA announce appointment of special federal prosecutor
A bouquet of flowers rested Sunday (Aug. 20) at the wooded scene of an ATV crash near Bush that...
Girl, 12, dies after ATV crash in St. Tammany Parish, authorities say
Smoke from Sabine Parish wildfires, as indicated by yellow and dark green, showed up on KSLA...
Wildfire chars 746 acres of land in Panola County; several fires reported in Sabine Parish
Teen going to watch Barbie with friends last seen at the Boardwalk in Bossier City

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Sen. Bill Cassidy talks infrastructure, stance on Presidential election
INTERVIEW: Sen. Bill Cassidy talks infrastructure, endorsement for governor
8 GOP debate qualifiers hoping to make a splash in crowded pool
Stoner Hills group holds candidate meet-and-greet
Group holds candidate meet-and-greet
He has said he sees little upside in joining them on stage. (CNN, POOL, FOX NEWS, ABC, NBC, THE...
Trump's rivals to face off without him at GOP debate