KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

2 wildfires reported in Natchitoches Parish; evacuations possible in one, firefighter hurt in the other

Burn ban remains in effect statewide; red flag warning up in north Louisiana
A volunteer firefighter was injured when he fell off a fire truck while fighting a grass fire...
A volunteer firefighter was injured when he fell off a fire truck while fighting a grass fire Aug. 22, 2023, near Louisiana Highway 6 at Louisiana Highway 486 west of Clarence in Natchitoches Parish.(Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Natchitoches Parish authorities have responded to two wildfires today, one that could lead to voluntary evacuations and another during which a volunteer firefighter was injured.

At 2:15 p.m., Natchitoches sheriff’s deputies and personnel with the U.S. Forest Service and Natchitoches Parish fire districts 1 and 4 were actively fighting a wildfire off Louisiana Highway 118 near Kisatchie Falls Road in Kisatchie, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.

That fire initially was reported as a grass fire that spread into the woods. Deputies said the fire is on both sides of LA 118.

Voluntary evacuations may be possible in the area, authorities said. The Natchitoches Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has warned the approximately 607 residents of the area.

About 1:10 p.m., sheriff’s deputies and firefighters with Natchitoches Parish fire districts 3 and 9 responded to a grass fire near Louisiana Highway 6 at Louisiana Highway 486 west of Clarence.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire, but a Fire District 3 firefighter was injured when he fell from a fire truck. The injured firefighters was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center for treatment.

“We extend our prayers to the firefighter and hope for a speedy recovery. The injuries are reportedly non-life-threatening,” the Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

A burn ban remains in place throughout Louisiana. And a red flag fire danger warning is in effect today for much of north Louisiana and East Texas.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 arrested for allegedly breaking into hotel room, beating woman in front of children
Caddo District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr.
U.S. attorney, Caddo DA announce appointment of special federal prosecutor
A bouquet of flowers rested Sunday (Aug. 20) at the wooded scene of an ATV crash near Bush that...
Girl, 12, dies after ATV crash in St. Tammany Parish, authorities say
Smoke from Sabine Parish wildfires, as indicated by yellow and dark green, showed up on KSLA...
Wildfire chars 746 acres of land in Panola County; several fires reported in Sabine Parish
Teen going to watch Barbie with friends last seen at the Boardwalk in Bossier City

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Sen. Bill Cassidy talks infrastructure, stance on Presidential election
INTERVIEW: Sen. Bill Cassidy talks infrastructure, endorsement for governor
Wildfire off of Hwy 118 near the Kisatchie Falls Road area
NPSO: Wildfire off Hwy 118 near Kisatchie Falls Road
Rhonda Stone
SPD looking for missing 43-year-old woman
Mayor Tom Arceneaux
Mayor Arceneaux names members of Small Business Task Force