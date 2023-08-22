2 wildfires reported in Natchitoches Parish; evacuations possible in one, firefighter hurt in the other

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Natchitoches Parish authorities have responded to two wildfires today, one that could lead to voluntary evacuations and another during which a volunteer firefighter was injured.

At 2:15 p.m., Natchitoches sheriff’s deputies and personnel with the U.S. Forest Service and Natchitoches Parish fire districts 1 and 4 were actively fighting a wildfire off Louisiana Highway 118 near Kisatchie Falls Road in Kisatchie, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.

That fire initially was reported as a grass fire that spread into the woods. Deputies said the fire is on both sides of LA 118.

Voluntary evacuations may be possible in the area, authorities said. The Natchitoches Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has warned the approximately 607 residents of the area.

About 1:10 p.m., sheriff’s deputies and firefighters with Natchitoches Parish fire districts 3 and 9 responded to a grass fire near Louisiana Highway 6 at Louisiana Highway 486 west of Clarence.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire, but a Fire District 3 firefighter was injured when he fell from a fire truck. The injured firefighters was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center for treatment.

“We extend our prayers to the firefighter and hope for a speedy recovery. The injuries are reportedly non-life-threatening,” the Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

A burn ban remains in place throughout Louisiana. And a red flag fire danger warning is in effect today for much of north Louisiana and East Texas.

