Young Professionals Initiative of NWLA announces 40 Under Forty for 2023

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Young Professionals Initiative of Northwest Louisiana has announced the 40 Under Forty Class of 2023!

A Greater Shreveport Chamber program, the awards honor 40 professionals under 40-years-old who have “excelled in their careers, education, professional development, community leadership, and volunteer efforts.”

One of the 40 honorees will be selected to receive the Young Professional of the Year Award at the Awards Gala on Dec. 1, 2023 at Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino.

“It is truly a privilege to honor this outstanding group of young professionals for their contributions to our community. We cannot wait to get to know this year’s class better and to celebrate their accomplishments and continued efforts to make Northwest Louisiana a better place to live, work and play,” said YPI Executive Committee Chair and Director of Marketing for Visit Shreveport-Bossier, Liz Chreene.

Included in this year’s class is KSLA’s own Biskie Duncan!

THE HONOREES:

KaDavien Baylor, KaDavien Baylor LLC

Liz Buhler, Heard, McElroy & Vestal, LLC

Jeremy Burge, Louisiana Truck Stop & Gaming Administration, LLC

Dr. Kiran Chahal, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport

Kelli Cole, Good Granoly

Cory Joy Craig, Bossier Parish Schools

Shocker Creal, City of Shreveport

Krystal Critton, Junior Achievement of North Louisiana, Inc.

Krysta Cyr, Red Ball Oxygen Co., Inc.

Meagan McDuffy Davis, CenterPoint Energy

Biskie Duncan, KSLA News 12

Lakeisha Florence, Providence House

Christena D. Francis, Magnolia School of Excellence - Upper

Wanda Gertin, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ally Real Estate

Bridgetta Jene’ Giles, Choices, INC

Lariana Graham-Taylor, LCSW-BACS, Overton Brooks VA Medical Center

Tamika Hayden, Louisiana State University

Chris Henry, CMD, Willis Knighton Health System Radiation Oncology

Dominique Horton Washington, City of Shreveport

Jodi Hutto, Keller Williams Realty

Clarke Jackson, Shreveport Fire Department

Dr. Ryan Jacobsen, Overton Brooks VAMC

RJ Johnson, McElroy Metal LLC

Erin Johnston, Healing Minds LLC

Dr. Jimmy Jones, PhD, Axom Development

Rodjerick Larry, Alloy Piping Products

Shawn McNeil, MD, LSU Health Shreveport

Paige Melton, United Way of Northwest Louisiana

Lucas Morgan, LSU Shreveport

Matt Oates, Home Federal Bank

Corrie Parker, Holy Angels Residential Facility

Dr. Sierra Pollock, University Veterinary Hospital

Thomas Pressly, Pettiette Armand Dunkelman Woodley & Cromwell LLP

Krista Queen, LSU Health Shreveport

Allison Richardson, Volunteers for Youth Justice

Jason Shidiskis, Praeses, LLC

Matt Stephens, Willow Chute Financial

LaToria Stewart, Caddo Parish Schools

Nikura Tucker, Community Care Partners, Inc

Brittany R. Willis, City of Shreveport

