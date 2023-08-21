Young Professionals Initiative of NWLA announces 40 Under Forty for 2023
One of KSLA’s own was honored!
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Young Professionals Initiative of Northwest Louisiana has announced the 40 Under Forty Class of 2023!
A Greater Shreveport Chamber program, the awards honor 40 professionals under 40-years-old who have “excelled in their careers, education, professional development, community leadership, and volunteer efforts.”
One of the 40 honorees will be selected to receive the Young Professional of the Year Award at the Awards Gala on Dec. 1, 2023 at Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino.
“It is truly a privilege to honor this outstanding group of young professionals for their contributions to our community. We cannot wait to get to know this year’s class better and to celebrate their accomplishments and continued efforts to make Northwest Louisiana a better place to live, work and play,” said YPI Executive Committee Chair and Director of Marketing for Visit Shreveport-Bossier, Liz Chreene.
Included in this year’s class is KSLA’s own Biskie Duncan!
THE HONOREES:
- KaDavien Baylor, KaDavien Baylor LLC
- Liz Buhler, Heard, McElroy & Vestal, LLC
- Jeremy Burge, Louisiana Truck Stop & Gaming Administration, LLC
- Dr. Kiran Chahal, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport
- Kelli Cole, Good Granoly
- Cory Joy Craig, Bossier Parish Schools
- Shocker Creal, City of Shreveport
- Krystal Critton, Junior Achievement of North Louisiana, Inc.
- Krysta Cyr, Red Ball Oxygen Co., Inc.
- Meagan McDuffy Davis, CenterPoint Energy
- Biskie Duncan, KSLA News 12
- Lakeisha Florence, Providence House
- Christena D. Francis, Magnolia School of Excellence - Upper
- Wanda Gertin, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ally Real Estate
- Bridgetta Jene’ Giles, Choices, INC
- Lariana Graham-Taylor, LCSW-BACS, Overton Brooks VA Medical Center
- Tamika Hayden, Louisiana State University
- Chris Henry, CMD, Willis Knighton Health System Radiation Oncology
- Dominique Horton Washington, City of Shreveport
- Jodi Hutto, Keller Williams Realty
- Clarke Jackson, Shreveport Fire Department
- Dr. Ryan Jacobsen, Overton Brooks VAMC
- RJ Johnson, McElroy Metal LLC
- Erin Johnston, Healing Minds LLC
- Dr. Jimmy Jones, PhD, Axom Development
- Rodjerick Larry, Alloy Piping Products
- Shawn McNeil, MD, LSU Health Shreveport
- Paige Melton, United Way of Northwest Louisiana
- Lucas Morgan, LSU Shreveport
- Matt Oates, Home Federal Bank
- Corrie Parker, Holy Angels Residential Facility
- Dr. Sierra Pollock, University Veterinary Hospital
- Thomas Pressly, Pettiette Armand Dunkelman Woodley & Cromwell LLP
- Krista Queen, LSU Health Shreveport
- Allison Richardson, Volunteers for Youth Justice
- Jason Shidiskis, Praeses, LLC
- Matt Stephens, Willow Chute Financial
- LaToria Stewart, Caddo Parish Schools
- Nikura Tucker, Community Care Partners, Inc
- Brittany R. Willis, City of Shreveport
