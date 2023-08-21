Shelby County wildfire grows to 500 acres as multiple crews respond

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A wildfire near the Neuville community was reported to have consumed 500 acres and be 0% contained, as of about 6 p.m. Sunday.

The Texas A&M Forest Service incident viewer showed the fire to be located along US Highway 96 N, near FM 2140 in Shelby County.

As of about 7:20 p.m., the forest service reported the fire was 35% contained.

More information on this incident will be released as it becomes available.

