Shelby County wildfire grows to 500 acres as multiple crews respond
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A wildfire near the Neuville community was reported to have consumed 500 acres and be 0% contained, as of about 6 p.m. Sunday.
The Texas A&M Forest Service incident viewer showed the fire to be located along US Highway 96 N, near FM 2140 in Shelby County.
As of about 7:20 p.m., the forest service reported the fire was 35% contained.
More information on this incident will be released as it becomes available.
Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.