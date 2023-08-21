KSLA Job Fair
Summer Heat Safety Tips

North DeSoto Water System asks customers to limit usage

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The North DeSoto Parish Water System is asking all customers to restrict usage to only domestic needs.

They ask that water only be used for cooking, personal hygiene and washing laundry. This is due to extreme heat and dryness causing tank levels to drop.

Officials say washing cars, watering lawns, filling swimming pools and any other outdoor water activities are prohibited until further notice. They say service interruptions may occur if usage isn’t lessened.

