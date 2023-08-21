Man babysitting 8-year-old arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting her

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department has arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a child.

The police department says officers were initially called out on Aug. 10 to a local hospital’s emergency room to meet with the victim’s mother. The woman reportedly told police her 8-year-old daughter told her that Larry Bell Jr., 18, assaulted her while he was babysitting her at his house earlier in the month.

A warrant for Bell’s arrest was obtained. Bell was booked into the Bi-State Jail Friday, Aug. 18, where he remains as of the publication of this article. His bond was set at $150,000.

