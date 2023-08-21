KSLA Job Fair
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Heat continues and tropics are acting up!

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Welcome to the start of another work week! Temperatures this week carry the potential of breaking daily record highs throughout the week and possibly an all-time record later in the week. No appreciable rain/relief is expected for this week, however, next week we may see the 90′s again for high’s.

We have already broken today’s daily record high with a temperature of 106 here in Shreveport with hours left for daytime heating today. Tonight’s conditions look to be in the 80′s and possibly the upper 70′s before the sun rises tomorrow. Tuesday’s conditions look to be very similar to today’s.

We may see another increase in temperatures by Thursday as another center of high pressure is placed upon our region giving us highs near 107 and 105 for Friday to wrap up the week. The weekend looks to be another hot one as well, but it looks to cool off more as we may see highs back in the 90′s to end the month of August.

-CJ Cartledge

