Firefighters respond to another reported blaze amid extremely dry conditions

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Firefighters responded to reports of a fire on the morning of Monday, Aug. 21.

The incident occurred on a private property in the 3100 block of Barron Road.

KSLA’s crew reported visible smoke in the area. Additional details are slim at this time.

The National Weather Service declared a Red Flag Warning for Monday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. This warning is issued when temperatures are hot, humidity levels are low and dry areas are most at risk of a fire. The state of Louisiana has been under a burn ban since Aug. 7, this includes outdoor grilling.

