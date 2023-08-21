KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Firefighters respond to another reported blaze amid extremely dry conditions

Firefighters respond to reports of fire on Barron Road
Firefighters respond to reports of fire on Barron Road(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Firefighters responded to reports of a fire on the morning of Monday, Aug. 21.

The incident occurred on a private property in the 3100 block of Barron Road.

KSLA’s crew reported visible smoke in the area. Additional details are slim at this time.

The National Weather Service declared a Red Flag Warning for Monday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. This warning is issued when temperatures are hot, humidity levels are low and dry areas are most at risk of a fire. The state of Louisiana has been under a burn ban since Aug. 7, this includes outdoor grilling.

STAY UP-TO-DATE WITH THE LATEST NEWS>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found shot on W. 63rd Street
Man found shot; multiple gunshots peppered residence, vehicles
Teen going to watch Barbie with friends last seen at the Boardwalk in Bossier City
Police in the Houston area have identified Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez as the person of...
Suspect in death of 11-year-old girl in Houston arrested in Caddo Parish
Smoke from Sabine Parish wildfires, as indicated by yellow and dark green, showed up on KSLA...
Wildfires char about 1,100 acres in east Texas; several fires reported in Sabine Parish
Generic Crime Scene
Man fatally shot at family reunion in Columbia County, ARK.

Latest News

Spann Wildfire in Shelby County grows to 500 acres as multiple crews respond
Panola County crews respond to 746-acre Clearlake Wildfire near Galloway community
Caddo District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr.
Caddo DA, U.S. attorney to hold press conference
Boil advisory in Homer lifted over weekend