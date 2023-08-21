KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Entergy announces suspension of disconnects through Sept. 9

(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Entergy announced on Monday, Aug. 21 that they would be suspending all disconnections for the duration of Governor John Bel Edwards’ declared heat emergency through Sept. 9.

Entergy stated that no accounts will be disconnected for non-payment while the emergency is in effect.

The company will continue to work closely with the Louisiana Public Service Commission to monitor updates from the National Weather Service to determine if an additional suspension period is necessary, beyond Sept. 9; at a minimum, will continue suspending disconnects during National Weather Service excessive heat advisories.

For customers struggling to pay their bill, Entergy Louisiana offers a number of payment options, such as level billing, auto-pay and more, as well as tools and programs designed to help customers manage energy usage.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found shot on W. 63rd Street
Man found shot; multiple gunshots peppered residence, vehicles
Teen going to watch Barbie with friends last seen at the Boardwalk in Bossier City
Police in the Houston area have identified Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez as the person of...
Suspect in death of 11-year-old girl in Houston arrested in Caddo Parish
Smoke from Sabine Parish wildfires, as indicated by yellow and dark green, showed up on KSLA...
Wildfires char acres of land in Panola County; several fires reported in Sabine Parish
Generic Crime Scene
Man fatally shot at family reunion in Columbia County, ARK.

Latest News

Panola County wildfire 80% contained
Panola County wildfire 80% contained
Red River schools reopening Tues. after areas of Coushatta once again put under boil advisory
A wildfire Aug. 6, 2023, charred about an acre along Williams Road in the Keithville area of...
Burn bans issued in the ArkLaTex due to extremely dry conditions
Homes along county roads near the fire were evacuated Sunday evening.
Panola County crews respond to 746-acre Clear Lake Wildfire near Galloway community