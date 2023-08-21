District E councilman speaks out on city council pay raise drama

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The drama surrounding pay raises that were issued to some Shreveport City Council employees, then promptly taken away, continues Monday, Aug. 21 with a statement from one of the city councilmen.

Monday afternoon, District E Councilman Dr. Alan Jackson, who is the chairman of the Audit and Finance Committee, issued a statement concerning the raises.

The statement reads in full:

For the last week, there has been a great deal of discussion concerning the Chairman of the City Council issuing pay raises to the City Council staff and whether he was required to get the full consensus of the City Council. Much emphasis has been place on Section 4.12 of the Shreveport City Charter which states in relevant part, “the council may employ and fix the salaries of only such employees as are necessary for the exercise of its functions as set out in this Charter.” What has not been discussed as much is Section 2.3 of the Code of Ordinances Council Rules of Procedure. This section states “the chair shall supervise all employees of the council.” As noted by the City Attorney, the ordinance is not clear on what “supervise” means and entails.

What is clear, however, is the past chairs of the City Council have interpreted this supervisory authority to include the ability to unilaterally give council employee raises, where the money has already been appropriated. We know this because, as evidenced by the attached memos, past chairs have solely and unilaterally submitted letter to the Human Resources Department authorizing raises, letters which are almost identical to the letter submitted by the present chair. What is also clear is these raises were given by the chairman without a city council vote. There are no records in past meeting agendas or minutes where there was a council vote approving a pay raise for a specific council employee or position. Furthermore, no chairman can privately “poll” or get a “consensus” of the entire city council on any public matter. This is a direct violation of the Louisiana Open Meetings Law, which requires anytime a majority of the council deliberates or takes action on a public matter, these deliberations or actions must be open to the public. So raises issued pursuant to a private consensus of council members, are illegal.

I do agree the Council should establish a clear procedure of how raises are issued, and I plan to work with the City Attorney’s Office to establish these protocols. However, Chairman Green acted in full conformity with the conduct and practices of the chairmen that came before him, and because of this, I believe he had the authority to issue pay raises to the council staff. To say or imply that he did something wrong or that he deviated from the actions of past chairs, is false.

"

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.