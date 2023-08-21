KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Decades-long best friends celebrate their 100th birthdays together

Alice and Ranna have been best friends since the 1940s. (SOURCE: KPHO)
By Tianna Morimoto and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN CITY, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - The party of the century took place for two women who recently turned 100 in Arizona on Sunday.

Dozens of friends and family of Alice and Ranna flew to Sun City from around the country for the celebration.

Alice turned 100 on Sunday, while Ranna hits the milestone in January. The two have been best friends since the 1940s. They have seen a lot in their decades of friendship and have many memories together.

Although Alice may be 100 years old now, she said she doesn’t feel much different from when she was 99.

“There’s no change. I still sleep, I still eat, I eat a lot,” she said. “But the big change is I don’t run around or do very much.”

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found shot on W. 63rd Street
Man found shot; multiple gunshots peppered residence, vehicles
Teen going to watch Barbie with friends last seen at the Boardwalk in Bossier City
Police in the Houston area have identified Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez as the person of...
Suspect in death of 11-year-old girl in Houston arrested in Caddo Parish
Smoke from Sabine Parish wildfires, as indicated by yellow and dark green, showed up on KSLA...
Wildfires char acres of land in Panola County; several fires reported in Sabine Parish
Generic Crime Scene
Man fatally shot at family reunion in Columbia County, ARK.

Latest News

Panola County wildfire 80% contained
Panola County wildfire 80% contained
FILE - The son, left, and daughter, back right, of Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph...
Dentist convicted of killing wife on African safari given life sentence and over $15M in penalty
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Reno-Tahoe International...
Biden heads to Maui for an emotional day of meeting wildfire survivors and emergency workers
A tanker carrying hot liquid asphalt rolled over, killing the driver, on a Jones County roadway.
Driver dead after 18-wheeler carrying hot liquid asphalt veers off road, overturns, officials say
FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
Harbaugh informs team he will serve 3-game suspension for NCAA violations, AP sources say