Dangerous heat continues this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! Same week same dangerous heat. Highs in the triple digits are likely today so we’ll continue adding to that tally. Feels-like temperatures will likely rise above 110 this afternoon thanks to the humidity. Because of that, we are under Excessive Heat Warning until 9 PM along with Red Flag Warning because of the dry conditions and windy conditions we are expecting today. Sunny skies will be present all day. Lows tonight will drop to the low-80s.

Tomorrow will be much of the same with the triple digits being likely across the ArkLaTex. We see no chance in the pattern all this week. There are little to no rain chances until we get to Friday and Saturday when they increase to about 20%. Sadly this will likely not help the drought conditions all that much.

The tropics are rather active at this time with three named storms at the time of this writing in the Atlantic. One area of concern is in the Gulf of Mexico with a likelihood of forming a storm in the next 24 hours.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.