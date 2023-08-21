KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Caddo Schools holding job fair to hire bus drivers, attendants

Caddo Parish school bus
Caddo Parish school bus(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Public Schools’ transportation department is hosting a hiring event in the hopes of getting more bus drivers and attendants.

The event will be held Sept. 29 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Wanda Gunn Professional Development Center auditorium, located at 3908 Joplin Ave. in Shreveport. Those applying must be at least 21-years-old, have a high school diploma or GED, and have a valid driver’s license. Those who are hired will be eligible for the following perks:

  • $500 bonus
  • Part-time position with full-time benefits
  • Summers and holidays off
  • Flexible hours
  • Opportunities to earn extra money
  • Paid training

Those who are interested will be interview on the spot at the job fair. Training begins Oct. 16. For questions, contact Monique Dunn, trainer/recruiter, at 318-603-5752, or email mpdunn@caddoschools.org.

RELATED VIDEO:

Even with the record-breaking heat, some kids will have to do that anyway as they plan to hop on school buses without A/C, morning and afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found shot on W. 63rd Street
Man found shot; multiple gunshots peppered residence, vehicles
Teen going to watch Barbie with friends last seen at the Boardwalk in Bossier City
Police in the Houston area have identified Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez as the person of...
Suspect in death of 11-year-old girl in Houston arrested in Caddo Parish
Smoke from Sabine Parish wildfires, as indicated by yellow and dark green, showed up on KSLA...
Wildfires char acres of land in Panola County; several fires reported in Sabine Parish
Generic Crime Scene
Man fatally shot at family reunion in Columbia County, ARK.

Latest News

Panola County wildfire 80% contained
Panola County wildfire 80% contained
Caddo District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr.
U.S. attorney, Caddo DA announce appointment of special prosecutor
U.S. attorney, Caddo DA announce the appointment of a special federal prosecutor
U.S. attorney, Caddo DA announce appointment of special prosecutor
Shreveport Councilman Dr. Alan Jackson
District E councilman speaks out on city council pay raise drama