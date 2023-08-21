Caddo Schools holding job fair to hire bus drivers, attendants

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Public Schools’ transportation department is hosting a hiring event in the hopes of getting more bus drivers and attendants.

The event will be held Sept. 29 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Wanda Gunn Professional Development Center auditorium, located at 3908 Joplin Ave. in Shreveport. Those applying must be at least 21-years-old, have a high school diploma or GED, and have a valid driver’s license. Those who are hired will be eligible for the following perks:

$500 bonus

Part-time position with full-time benefits

Summers and holidays off

Flexible hours

Opportunities to earn extra money

Paid training

Those who are interested will be interview on the spot at the job fair. Training begins Oct. 16. For questions, contact Monique Dunn, trainer/recruiter, at 318-603-5752, or email mpdunn@caddoschools.org.

