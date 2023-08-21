Caddo Schools holding job fair to hire bus drivers, attendants
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Public Schools’ transportation department is hosting a hiring event in the hopes of getting more bus drivers and attendants.
The event will be held Sept. 29 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Wanda Gunn Professional Development Center auditorium, located at 3908 Joplin Ave. in Shreveport. Those applying must be at least 21-years-old, have a high school diploma or GED, and have a valid driver’s license. Those who are hired will be eligible for the following perks:
- $500 bonus
- Part-time position with full-time benefits
- Summers and holidays off
- Flexible hours
- Opportunities to earn extra money
- Paid training
Those who are interested will be interview on the spot at the job fair. Training begins Oct. 16. For questions, contact Monique Dunn, trainer/recruiter, at 318-603-5752, or email mpdunn@caddoschools.org.
