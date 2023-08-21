Brothers wanted for sex crimes involving juveniles in Sabine Parish; 3 others arrested
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Five men in Sabine Parish are accused of various sex crimes involving juveniles, including a pair of brothers, the sheriff’s office there reports.
On Monday, Aug. 21, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announced three suspects have been arrested in the past month for various sex crimes, while two people are still wanted.
ARRESTED
John Curtis Reynolds, 66, of Florien
- Indecent behavior with a juvenile (victim age: 16)
- Bond set at $300,000
- Suspect remains jailed
Joseph Vern Lewing, 41, of Many
- Second-degree rape of a juvenile (victim age: 16)
- Bond set at $100,000
- Suspect is currently serving 10 years for federal charges
Jarrod Heath Lemmons, 42, of Many
- Sexual battery of a juvenile (2 counts)
- Indecent behavior with a juvenile (victim age: 13)
- Bond set at $150,000
- Suspect has bonded out
WANTED
Jerry Dewayne Meshell, 42, of Zwolle
- First-degree rape of a juvenile
- Oral sexual battery of a juvenile
- First-degree rape of a juvenile (2 counts)
- Second-degree rape of a juvenile (two victims under age 13)
Michael Grady Meshell, 38, of Zwolle
- Sexual battery of a juvenile
- Indecent behavior with a juvenile (two victims under age 13)
The sheriff’s office says the Meshell brothers are registered sex offenders. Their last known address was in the 1700 block of Henderson Street in Zwolle.
