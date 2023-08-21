KSLA Job Fair
Brothers wanted for sex crimes involving juveniles in Sabine Parish; 3 others arrested

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Five men in Sabine Parish are accused of various sex crimes involving juveniles, including a pair of brothers, the sheriff’s office there reports.

On Monday, Aug. 21, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announced three suspects have been arrested in the past month for various sex crimes, while two people are still wanted.

ARRESTED

John Curtis Reynolds, 66, of Florien

  • Indecent behavior with a juvenile (victim age: 16)
  • Bond set at $300,000
  • Suspect remains jailed
John Reynolds, 66, of Florien
John Reynolds, 66, of Florien(Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)

Joseph Vern Lewing, 41, of Many

  • Second-degree rape of a juvenile (victim age: 16)
  • Bond set at $100,000
  • Suspect is currently serving 10 years for federal charges
Joseph Lewing, 41, of Many
Joseph Lewing, 41, of Many(Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)

Jarrod Heath Lemmons, 42, of Many

  • Sexual battery of a juvenile (2 counts)
  • Indecent behavior with a juvenile (victim age: 13)
  • Bond set at $150,000
  • Suspect has bonded out
Jerrod Lemmons, 42, of Many
Jerrod Lemmons, 42, of Many(Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)

WANTED

Jerry Dewayne Meshell, 42, of Zwolle

  • First-degree rape of a juvenile
  • Oral sexual battery of a juvenile
  • First-degree rape of a juvenile (2 counts)
  • Second-degree rape of a juvenile (two victims under age 13)
Jerry, 42, and Michael Meshell, 38, both of Zwolle
Jerry, 42, and Michael Meshell, 38, both of Zwolle(Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)

Michael Grady Meshell, 38, of Zwolle

  • Sexual battery of a juvenile
  • Indecent behavior with a juvenile (two victims under age 13)

The sheriff’s office says the Meshell brothers are registered sex offenders. Their last known address was in the 1700 block of Henderson Street in Zwolle.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

