Brothers wanted for sex crimes involving juveniles in Sabine Parish; 3 others arrested

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Five men in Sabine Parish are accused of various sex crimes involving juveniles, including a pair of brothers, the sheriff’s office there reports.

On Monday, Aug. 21, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announced three suspects have been arrested in the past month for various sex crimes, while two people are still wanted.

ARRESTED

John Curtis Reynolds, 66, of Florien

Indecent behavior with a juvenile (victim age: 16)

Bond set at $300,000

Suspect remains jailed

John Reynolds, 66, of Florien (Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)

Joseph Vern Lewing, 41, of Many

Second-degree rape of a juvenile (victim age: 16)

Bond set at $100,000

Suspect is currently serving 10 years for federal charges

Joseph Lewing, 41, of Many (Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)

Jarrod Heath Lemmons, 42, of Many

Sexual battery of a juvenile (2 counts)

Indecent behavior with a juvenile (victim age: 13)

Bond set at $150,000

Suspect has bonded out

Jerrod Lemmons, 42, of Many (Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)

WANTED

Jerry Dewayne Meshell, 42, of Zwolle

First-degree rape of a juvenile

Oral sexual battery of a juvenile

First-degree rape of a juvenile (2 counts)

Second-degree rape of a juvenile (two victims under age 13)

Jerry, 42, and Michael Meshell, 38, both of Zwolle (Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)

Michael Grady Meshell, 38, of Zwolle

Sexual battery of a juvenile

Indecent behavior with a juvenile (two victims under age 13)

The sheriff’s office says the Meshell brothers are registered sex offenders. Their last known address was in the 1700 block of Henderson Street in Zwolle.

