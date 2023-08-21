Armed man arrested after allegedly leading police on chase

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police have arrested a man who allegedly led officers in Shreveport on a chase.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Aug. 17 just before 8 p.m., officers tried to pull over a vehicle at Douglas and Milam streets. They say the driver committed multiple traffic violations.

Police say the driver refused to stop, and led officers on a chase. The driver, identified as Terrence Jones, 36, eventually stopped and was taken into custody. Police say Jones was in possession of a large amount of drugs and a gun.

Jones is charged with aggravated flight from an officer, possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics, possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and multiple traffic offenses.

