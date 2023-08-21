Allegedly drunk man leads officers on chase after causing disturbance

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is behind bars after reportedly leading police on a chase.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Aug. 19 around 1 a.m., officers were called out about a man reportedly causing some sort of disturbance in the 400 block of Pete Harris Drive. Officers were told a man in a white SUV was causing the disturbance.

Officers who responded found the man and tried to pull him over. Police say instead of pulling over, the man sped away, driving erratically and committing a number of traffic violations.

Officers gave chase.

The chase ended in the 2000 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. The driver, identified as Robert Miller, 28, was arrested.

Miller is charged with aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated obstruction of a highway, DWI, and many other traffic violations.

