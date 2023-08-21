KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

3 arrested for allegedly breaking into hotel room, beating woman in front of children

(WRDW/WAGT)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - INFORMATION PROVIDED BY SHREVEPORT POLICE:

On August 18th, 2023, around 10:12 p.m. Shreveport Police officers responded to a burglary in progress at a hotel in the 4900 block of Greenwood Road. The caller told dispatchers that her child’s father was inside of the hotel room attempting to remove a child.

Officers arrived and contacted Chitell Glasper (1-9-89), Katherine Hunter (12-30-90), and Sherman Gordon (12-15-92). Officers discovered that these three persons had reportedly entered the residence without consent. Gordan and the two females are believed to have committed a battery upon the victim in the presence of multiple children.

Officers’ investigation discovered multiple facts and circumstances that led to the arrest of all three suspects. Gordan was arrested for one count of Home Invasion, and six counts of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Katherine Hunter was arrested for one count of Home Invasion, one count of battery upon the victim, one count of child endangerment, one count of resisting an arrest, and four outstanding warrants.

Chitell Glasper was arrested for one count of Home Invasion, and one count of simple battery.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found shot on W. 63rd Street
Man found shot; multiple gunshots peppered residence, vehicles
Teen going to watch Barbie with friends last seen at the Boardwalk in Bossier City
Police in the Houston area have identified Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez as the person of...
Suspect in death of 11-year-old girl in Houston arrested in Caddo Parish
Smoke from Sabine Parish wildfires, as indicated by yellow and dark green, showed up on KSLA...
Wildfires char acres of land in Panola County; several fires reported in Sabine Parish
Generic Crime Scene
Man fatally shot at family reunion in Columbia County, ARK.

Latest News

Chase ends in arrest of felon with firearm
Armed felon arrested by SPD
Panola County wildfire 80% contained
Panola County wildfire 80% contained
Caddo Fire District 6 responds to wood fire.
Firefighters respond to large forest blaze amid extremely dry conditions