3 arrested for allegedly breaking into hotel room, beating woman in front of children

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - INFORMATION PROVIDED BY SHREVEPORT POLICE:

On August 18th, 2023, around 10:12 p.m. Shreveport Police officers responded to a burglary in progress at a hotel in the 4900 block of Greenwood Road. The caller told dispatchers that her child’s father was inside of the hotel room attempting to remove a child.

Officers arrived and contacted Chitell Glasper (1-9-89), Katherine Hunter (12-30-90), and Sherman Gordon (12-15-92). Officers discovered that these three persons had reportedly entered the residence without consent. Gordan and the two females are believed to have committed a battery upon the victim in the presence of multiple children.

Officers’ investigation discovered multiple facts and circumstances that led to the arrest of all three suspects. Gordan was arrested for one count of Home Invasion, and six counts of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Katherine Hunter was arrested for one count of Home Invasion, one count of battery upon the victim, one count of child endangerment, one count of resisting an arrest, and four outstanding warrants.

Chitell Glasper was arrested for one count of Home Invasion, and one count of simple battery.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

