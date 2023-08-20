Teen going to watch Barbie with friends last seen at the Boardwalk in Bossier City

KSLA Job Fair
(Pexels)
By Jasmine Franklin and Amia Lewis
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen 16-year-old Jayla Agiano?

Jayla Agiano was last seen by family on Friday, August 11, 2023.
Jayla Agiano was last seen by family on Friday, August 11, 2023.(Roberto Peterson (Jayla's father))

Family members say it’s been nine days since they last saw her.

“At this point, no communication, no phone calls, no nothing. It’s something wrong,” Robert Peterson, Jayla’s father, said.

According to Peterson, he dropped his daughter off at the movies at the Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets in Bossier City on Friday, August 11 around 4 p.m. She was going to see the new Barbie movie with her friends.

When he returned to pick Jayla up, she was gone.

Due to the distance from the parking lot and the movie theatre’s entrance, it’s unclear if she ever made it inside.

“I seen her walking directly to the movie, and I haven’t seen her since that time that she walked to the movie. I saw her walking towards the movie, but I’m not sure if she got inside or not,” Peterson said.

He believes she could possibly be with a family member or someone she knows.

“Good possibility a family member knows exactly where she is at, but they don’t want to give me no information,” Peterson said.

Peterson says he’s keeping faith that Jayla will return home.

“Jayla, if you’re watching this on the news right now, please give me a call. I just want to make sure you’re alright.”

