SPAR nearly done with Duck Pond’s park upgrades
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several parks have been upgraded, and more are on the agenda.
On August 18, SPAR released a construction update for the upgrades happening at Duck Pond’s park. They say the project could be finished within the next couple of weeks.
Parks upgraded this year:
- Anderson Island
- Hattie Perry
- Mamie Hicks
- A.B. Palmer
To be upgraded:
- Betty Virginia
- Princess Park
