Summer Heat Safety Tips

SPAR nearly done with Duck Pond’s park upgrades

Duck Pond upgrades.
Duck Pond upgrades.(SPAR)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several parks have been upgraded, and more are on the agenda.

On August 18, SPAR released a construction update for the upgrades happening at Duck Pond’s park. They say the project could be finished within the next couple of weeks.

Parks upgraded this year:

  • Anderson Island
  • Hattie Perry
  • Mamie Hicks
  • A.B. Palmer

To be upgraded:

  • Betty Virginia
  • Princess Park

