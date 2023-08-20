SPAR nearly done with Duck Pond’s park upgrades

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several parks have been upgraded, and more are on the agenda.

On August 18, SPAR released a construction update for the upgrades happening at Duck Pond’s park. They say the project could be finished within the next couple of weeks.

Duck Pond upgrades. (SPAR)

Parks upgraded this year:

Anderson Island

Hattie Perry

Mamie Hicks

A.B. Palmer

To be upgraded:

Betty Virginia

Princess Park

