Several wildfires reported in Sabine Parish

“We will keep you updated if immediate threat to property and evacuations are necessary”
Smoke from Sabine Parish wildfires, as indicated by yellow and dark green, showed up on KSLA...
Smoke from Sabine Parish wildfires, as indicated by yellow and dark green, showed up on KSLA First Alert Weather radar the evening of Aug. 20, 2023.(Source: KSLA News 12)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Several wildfires have been reported across Sabine Parish at this time, authorities report.

Local fire districts and sheriff’s deputies are responding to the areas.

“Residents in the Dess Road, Willie Salter Road, Rogers Road area are being warned of fire danger near you,” the Sheriff’s Office posted at 5 p.m. “Please take precautions and avoid this area.”

A red flag warning remains in effect due to the extremely dry conditions, high temperatures and higher winds in the area.

Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reminds everyone again of how serious the fire danger is right now with no relief in the near future.

“We will keep you updated if immediate threat to property and evacuations are necessary,” says a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page and app.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

A woods fire began Friday afternoon (Aug. 18) east of Zwolle.

