Summer Heat Safety Tips

Panola County crews respond to 450-acre wildfire near Galloway community

Smoke rises above Flatwoods VFD from a wildfire near the Galloway community.
Smoke rises above Flatwoods VFD from a wildfire near the Galloway community.(KLTV)
By Brittany Hunter
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple crews are responding to a large wildfire near the Galloway community on FM 31 South. The Texas A&M Forest Service indicated the fire had claimed 300 acres and was 0% contained as of about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Panola County deputies have said the fire is in the Yellow Dog area, and authorities are in the process of evacuating residents along CR 452 and CR 453.

As of 7:10 p.m., the forest service had updated the size of the fire to 400 acres. By 7:20 p.m., the fire was reportedly 450 acres and 5% contained.

Additionally, a 50-acre wildfire has been identified between Tatum and Beckville, which the forest service said was 0% contained as of 7:10 p.m.

If you are still near the fire zone and need assistance evacuating, call dispatch at 911 or 903-693-0333.

Homes along county roads near the fire were evacuated Sunday evening.
Homes along county roads near the fire were evacuated Sunday evening.(Viewer photo/Panola County Judge Rodger McLane)
The Texas A&M Forest Service reported the fire had covered 450 acres at about 7:20 p.m.
The Texas A&M Forest Service reported the fire had covered 450 acres at about 7:20 p.m.(Viewer photo/Panola County Judge Rodger McLane)

