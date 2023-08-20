Man found shot; multiple gunshots peppered residence, vehicles

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is found in a yard with a gunshot wound to his leg in the Hollywood neighborhood.

On August 20, at 1:22 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department received a report of a shooting, bringing them to the 640 block of West 63rd Street.

When officers arrived they discovered a man shot in the leg in the front yard. Several vehicles and the residence were also peppered with gunshots.

The man’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Investigators have been contacted regarding the incident.

Updates to come as more information becomes available.

