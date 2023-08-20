KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Man found deceased after boat crash in Lake Palestine

Authorities are conducting a missing persons search in Lake Palestine after a boat was found abandoned this morning, appearing to have crashed.
By JD Conte
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOGWOOD CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Texas game wardens have located the victim of a Sunday morning boat crash on Lake Palestine.

Smith County Public Information Officer Larry Smith said a person was ejected out of a boat after striking a concrete pillar under the Highway 155 bridge just north of the Henderson County line.

A male victim was located underwater by Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens. The victim’s identity is yet to be released at this time. TPWD will be handling the investigation.

KLTV received an anonymous tip around 10 a.m. that police were searching the Smith County side of Lake Palestine near Dogwood City. Shortly after, Smith County fire and sheriff’s office representatives arrived and taped off the search area. A drone was being used to search the waters as well.

A viewer submitted a photo of a crashed boat on a different site, away from the initial search area.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Crime Scene
Man fatally shot at family reunion in Columbia County, ARK.
Teen going to watch Barbie with friends last seen at the Boardwalk in Bossier City
Man found shot on W. 63rd Street
Man found shot; multiple gunshots peppered residence, vehicles
Man shows up to hospital with gunshot wound, says he was caught in crossfire
Texarkana Aluminum looking to hire more employees
Texarkana Aluminum looking to fill 60 positions; job fair to be held Aug. 26

Latest News

BOOKED: Omar Peña-Romero, 23, is charged with one count each of first-degree domestic battery,...
Arkansas EMT arrested in Texarkana after allegedly shooting co-worker in Little Rock
Police in the Houston area have identified Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez as the person of...
Alleged suspect in death of 11-year-old girl in Houston arrested in Caddo Parish
A bouquet of flowers rested Sunday (Aug. 20) at the wooded scene of an ATV crash near Bush that...
Girl, 12, dies after ATV crash in St. Tammany Parish, authorities say
Man found shot on W. 63rd Street
Man found shot; multiple gunshots peppered residence, vehicles