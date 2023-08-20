Man found deceased after boat crash in Lake Palestine

DOGWOOD CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Texas game wardens have located the victim of a Sunday morning boat crash on Lake Palestine.

Smith County Public Information Officer Larry Smith said a person was ejected out of a boat after striking a concrete pillar under the Highway 155 bridge just north of the Henderson County line.

A male victim was located underwater by Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens. The victim’s identity is yet to be released at this time. TPWD will be handling the investigation.

KLTV received an anonymous tip around 10 a.m. that police were searching the Smith County side of Lake Palestine near Dogwood City. Shortly after, Smith County fire and sheriff’s office representatives arrived and taped off the search area. A drone was being used to search the waters as well.

A viewer submitted a photo of a crashed boat on a different site, away from the initial search area.

