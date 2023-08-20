Arkansas EMT arrested in Texarkana after allegedly shooting co-worker in Little Rock

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — An EMT suspected of shooting a co-worker in Little Rock, Ark., was arrested hours later in Texarkana, Ark., authorities say.

Arkansas State Police (ASP) Troops A and G and Texarkana police took 23-year-old Omar Peña-Romero into custody after stopping him at mile marker 4 on Interstate 30 in Texarkana at 8:30 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 19).

He is charged with one count each of first-degree domestic battery, violating a no-contact order and unauthorized use of another person’s property to facilitate a crime.

Peña-Romero was wanted by Little Rock police in connection with the shooting of a Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services (MEMS) employee in downtown Little Rock, ASP reports. The worker was shot about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of MEMS Station 1 on 7th Street. She was taken to a Little Rock hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries and remained in critical condition Sunday (Aug. 20).

Peña-Romero has been transported to central Arkansas and transferred to the custody of Little Rock police. He remains in Pulaski County Regional Detention Center.

Online records show that Peña-Romero has been employed as an EMT for MEMS since March 2021 and that his wife filed for divorce Aug. 11.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.