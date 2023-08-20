Another day of possible record high’s

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! The high pressure system is currently centered just north of our region causing our northern counties to be a bit warmer than the southernmost counties/parishes for once this summer.

We look to reach around 104 for the high tomorrow in Shreveport and every other city in the ArkLaTex is expecting temperatures in the triple digits again. Some clouds may pass by but the northward movement of this high pressure system lowers our high temperatures for the day tomorrow slightly. Tonight’s conditions look to be in the 80′s for Shreveport and the 70′s for most of the region.

The rest of the week looks very dry and calm, but very hot as well. We are expecting triple digit temperatures every single day for the foreseeable future with no cooldown in sight as of right now. Continue to limit your time outdoors and drink plenty of water for the coming days because this heat will not be letting up anytime soon.

-CJ Cartledge

