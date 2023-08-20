Alleged suspect in death of 11-year-old girl in Houston arrested in Caddo Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A girl’s father found her dead under her bed, and now her suspected killer has been arrested in Caddo Parish.

On August 19, according to Caddo Correctional Center’s records, Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez, 18, was arrested in Caddo Parish, Louisiana.

Garcia-Rodriguez is suspected in the killing of Maria Gonzalez, 11, in the Houston, Texas area of Pasadena.

Garcia-Rodriguez and Gonzalez lived in the same apartment complex, where the victim was found strangled to death under her bed.

