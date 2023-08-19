Areas of Coushatta once again put under boil advisory

KSLA Job Fair
(Source: Jasmine Franklin/KSLA News 12)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - Plagued by water issues, Coushatta announces another boil advisory.

On August 19, the town of Coushatta announced another boil advisory for the town’s water system until further notice.

Areas under advisory:

  • Ashland Road
  • Springville area going out to U.S. Hwy 71
  • All of U.S. Hwy 71

Callers have reported losing water once again this morning.

