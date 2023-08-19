KSLA Job Fair
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Temperatures approach the all-time record this weekend

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Welcome to the weekend! This weather give you all a very warm welcome into the weekend, though, as temperatures look to reach near the all-time record of 110 degrees in Shreveport today and tomorrow. With humidity on the rise as well, it will feel like temperatures are much higher.

We can expect clear and calm conditions today and continue for the foreseeable future. Temperature look to reach a high of 109 degrees just like what we saw yesterday, but possibly hitting the all-time record, if not breaking it. A high pressure system is the cause of all of this heat and humidity within the area and doesn’t look to move anytime soon.

Sunday looks to be a similar story as the heat will not be letting up and sky conditions will continue to be clear. You can expect temperatures to break more records throughout the week and the humidity continue to rise until we finally see another wave of relief come through. Continue to stay safe and stay cool from this heat!!

-CJ Cartledge

