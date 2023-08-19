KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Police: Child suffers critical injuries in crash after being ejected from car carrying 10 people

Authorities in Connecticut say a young boy is fighting her his life after he was ejected from a...
Authorities in Connecticut say a young boy is fighting her his life after he was ejected from a car in a crash.(Wolcott Police Department)
By Zoe Strothers and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Authorities in Connecticut say a young boy is in critical condition after being involved in a crash.

WFSB reports that the crash occurred when a driver of a Ford Focus overcorrected and went off the roadway.

The vehicle landed on its side and a 10-year-old boy was ejected.

According to police, the child ended up underneath the car and had to be pulled out by other motorists.

Police said the vehicle was a Ford Focus that was carrying two adults and eight children at the time of the crash.

The 10-year-old suffered a severe laceration to his back and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Other occupants in the car were also transported to the hospital but expected to survive.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash, police said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic image
Frierson man killed in wreck on Jewella Ave. in Shreveport
Police share video of vape shop robbery that led to deadly shootout
‘It doesn’t make a lot of sense,’ said Caddo Parish DA’s Office following protest for case they’re not working
Man shows up to hospital with gunshot wound, says he was caught in crossfire
Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting in the 9000 block of Candlestick...
Argument leads to man allegedly shooting mother of his child, 1 other; SPD searching for him
The wildfire broke out Friday afternoon on August 18.
Another wildfire contained in Sabine Parish; no homes damaged

Latest News

Generic Crime Scene
Man fatally shot at family reunion in Columbia County, ARK.
FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Hurricane Hilary downgraded to Category 2 as Mexico and California brace for catastrophic impact
Police say seven people were shot, one fatally, in a shooting at a West Philadelphia block...
One dead, 8 hurt in shooting at outdoor gathering in Philadelphia 2 days after killing on same block
FILE - The basket of a hot air balloon lies on the pavement after a crash landing in...
Hot air balloon pilot with cocaine in his system made a mistake that caused fatal crash, NTSB finds