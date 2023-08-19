Near all-time record heat this weekend!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures over the next couple of days will be very near the all-time record high of 110 degrees in Shreveport! Little relief is expected into next week with more triple digit temperatures continuing. The drought conditions will also worsen with no rain in the forecast at this time for at least the next week.

We’ll stay warm and quiet overnight. Temperatures will settle back into the mid to upper 70s to around 80 by morning.

Expect a fast warm up on Saturday with mainly sunny skies ahead. Temperatures will near 100 by the Noon hour with afternoon highs across most of the ArkLaTex between 105 and 109. The humidity will make it feel dangerously hot between 110 and 115 during the afternoon. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the entire 4 state area. Limit any sort of physical activity during the heat of the afternoon.

A few clouds on Sunday may trim temperatures by a couple of degrees, but little change is expected other than that as we wrap up the weekend. Additional heat alerts will likely be in effect.

Temperatures may back down closer to 105 as we start next week, but that’s still 10 degrees hotter than average for this time of year. A potential tropical system may be moving across the western Gulf, but a large dome of high pressure is expected to steer the moisture into Texas. A few more clouds are what may help to bring the temperatures down slightly, but not relief is expected.

For the second half of the week the heat may build back up slightly with more record highs in jeopardy. Sunshine and dry weather will continue.

Have a great weekend!

