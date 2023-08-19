KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Man shows up to hospital with gunshot wound, says he was caught in crossfire

(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man claims he was caught in the crossfire between two men in the West Cedar Grove neighborhood.

August 18, at 7:56 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a report of a man with a gunshot wound in the right lower leg having shown up at a local hospital in a private vehicle.

When officers arrived to question the victim, he explained that he was caught in a crossfire at Argyle Street and Wallace Street between two men.

The man’s wounds are non-life-threatening.

SPD is currently investigating the incident.

Updates to come as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic image
Frierson man killed in wreck on Jewella Ave. in Shreveport
Police share video of vape shop robbery that led to deadly shootout
‘It doesn’t make a lot of sense,’ said Caddo Parish DA’s Office following protest for case they’re not working
Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting in the 9000 block of Candlestick...
Argument leads to man allegedly shooting mother of his child, 1 other; SPD searching for him
The wildfire broke out Friday afternoon on August 18.
Another wildfire contained in Sabine Parish; no homes damaged
FinanceBuzz says it is looking for the ultimate road trip warrior to taste and rate iconic...
Get paid $1,000 to taste road trip snacks from Buc-ee’s: ‘We want to pay you’

Latest News

Fans gather for Geek’d Con 2023
1 dead in crash on Jewella Avenue
The wildfire broke out Friday afternoon on August 18.
Another wildfire contained in Sabine Parish; no homes damaged
Texarkana Aluminum looking to hire more employees
Texarkana Aluminum looking to fill 60 positions; job fair to be held Aug. 26