Man shows up to hospital with gunshot wound, says he was caught in crossfire
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man claims he was caught in the crossfire between two men in the West Cedar Grove neighborhood.
August 18, at 7:56 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a report of a man with a gunshot wound in the right lower leg having shown up at a local hospital in a private vehicle.
When officers arrived to question the victim, he explained that he was caught in a crossfire at Argyle Street and Wallace Street between two men.
The man’s wounds are non-life-threatening.
SPD is currently investigating the incident.
Updates to come as more information becomes available.
