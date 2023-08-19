Man shows up to hospital with gunshot wound, says he was caught in crossfire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man claims he was caught in the crossfire between two men in the West Cedar Grove neighborhood.

August 18, at 7:56 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a report of a man with a gunshot wound in the right lower leg having shown up at a local hospital in a private vehicle.

When officers arrived to question the victim, he explained that he was caught in a crossfire at Argyle Street and Wallace Street between two men.

The man’s wounds are non-life-threatening.

SPD is currently investigating the incident.

Updates to come as more information becomes available.

