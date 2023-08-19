Man fatally shot at family reunion in Columbia County, ARK.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - A family reunion turned deadly when one relative allegedly shot another during an argument.

On August 18, at 10 p.m., Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to a shooting on the 5400 block of Columbia Street, at a community center.

When deputies arrived, they learned that during a family reunion, one man was shot after an argument was sparked between two relatives, Craig Phillips Jr. and Alondo Caldwell.

Phillips, from North Carolina, was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.

Alondo Caldwell, 42, of Magnolia, Arkansas, was arrested for allegedly shooting Phillips.

Both CCSO and the Arkansas State Police are currently investigating the case.

More updates to come as more information becomes available.

