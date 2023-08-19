KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Lolita the orca, 57, dies at Miami Seaquarium after half-century in captivity

FILE - Trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the...
FILE - Trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the Miami Seaquarium in Miami, March 9, 1995.(Nuri Vallbona/Miami Herald via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - Lolita, an orca whale held captive for more than a half-century, died Friday at the Miami Seaquarium as caregivers prepared to move her from the theme park in the near future.

The Seaquarium posted on social media that Lolita — also known as Tokitae, or Toki — started exhibiting serious signs of discomfort over the past two days. Seaquarium and Friends of Toki medical team began treating immediately and aggressively, but the 57-year-old orca died from an apparent renal condition, the social media post said.

“Toki was an inspiration to all who had the fortune to hear her story and especially to the Lummi nation that considered her family,” the Seaquarium post said. “Those who have had the privilege to spend time with her will forever remember her beautiful spirit.”

Animal rights activists have been fighting for years to have Lolita freed from her tank at the Miami Seaquarium. The park’s relatively new owner, The Dolphin Company, and the nonprofit Friends of Toki announced a plan in March to possibly move her to a natural sea pen in the Pacific Northwest, with the financial backing of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay.

Lolita retired from performing last spring as a condition of the park’s new exhibitor’s license with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. She’s not been publicly displayed since. In recent months, new upgrades had been installed to better filter the pool and regulate her water temperature.

Federal and state regulators would have had to approve any plan to move Lolita, and that could have taken months or years. The 5,000-pound (2,267-kilogram) had been living for years in a tank that measures 80 feet by 35 feet (24 meters by 11 meters) and is 20 feet (6 meters) deep.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting at a residence on Dallas Street on the evening...
Woman fatally shot during domestic dispute identified; SPD searching for suspect
Fatal crash generic image
Frierson man killed in wreck on Jewella Ave. in Shreveport
Police share video of vape shop robbery that led to deadly shootout
‘It doesn’t make a lot of sense,’ said Caddo Parish DA’s Office following protest for case they’re not working
Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting in the 9000 block of Candlestick...
Argument leads to man allegedly shooting mother of his child, 1 other; SPD searching for him
April Poitras, 44, was arrested Aug. 15, 2023 for allegedly pointing a laser at a police...
Blanchard woman arrested for allegedly pointing laser at police helicopter

Latest News

1 dead in crash on Jewella Avenue
FILE - People wait in line for early voting at the Bell Auditorium in Augusta, Ga., Oct. 12,...
Federal judges rule against provisions of GOP-backed voting laws in Georgia and Texas
The wildfire broke out Friday afternoon on August 18.
Another wildfire contained in Sabine Parish; no homes damaged
Texarkana Aluminum looking to hire more employees
Texarkana Aluminum looking to fill 60 positions; job fair to be held Aug. 26