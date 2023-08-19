Fans gather for Geek’d Con 2023

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - This weekend is a special one for comic and pop culture fans in the ArkLaTex — Geek’d Con is back!

Since 2015, Geek’d Con has been the premiere comic book and pop culture convention in North Louisiana. It’s an event “For Local Geeks. By local Geeks,” according to convention overseers.

The event takes place Aug. 18 - 20. It’s happening at the Shreveport Convention Center, located at 400 Caddo Street.

Geek'd Con is happening Aug. 18-20. (ksla)

KSLA joined the convention to speak to attendees and ask what or who they want to see the most.

One attendee says he appreciates the creativity that people put into their costume.

“I’m here to see all the crazy costumes people come up with. It’s going to be so much fun to just see how creative people have gotten,” Chad Annis said.

Another convention goer says attending Geek’d Con is a tradition.

“I come every year, and I like the costume aspect of things,” Laine Nichols said.

Another person says they enjoy seeing others enjoy themselves.

“[I like] the people, the cosplays, everyone expressing themselves and just expressing what they like and not being afraid to just go out and take pictures with people,” Ash Green said.

Convention Hours

Friday (Preview Night): 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Get your tickets here. ➣ GEEK’D CON: Shreveport 2023 Tickets

