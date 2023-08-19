‘C-ing’ the Opportunity: Centenary football set to return this weekend after 82 years away

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “Lot of people from here don’t get the chance to play football here, " says Centenary defensive back and Captain Shreve alum Emmanuel Walker-Hines.

Football on Mayo Field during Centenary's practice (KSLA)

“This is about the City of Shreveport. It’s on the front of our jersey. That’s our heart, " says Centenary head football coach Byron Dawson.

Picture of the front of a Centenary football jersey (KSLA)

Following 29,930 days of inactivity, we’re just hours away from Shreveport-Bossier having a college football team to call their own.

“This is Centenary College, " says Dawson. “We love our city. We love where we’re located and we love to represent Shreveport-Bossier.”

“They’re ‘C-ing’ in the opportunity off Centenary and East Kings. On Saturday in Jackson, Mississippi, the Gents will kick off a new era 82 years in the making.”

Player makes a catch during Centenary football practice (KSLA)

“Lot of people don’t get to make history, " says Walker-Hines. “A lot of people don’t get to get their names out there. Going to these big schools, because they’ve already got people that’ve already been known. It’s nice to be known for starting something new, especially right here at home.”

“I know my heart is going to be pounding, " says Dominick Strickland, Gents offensive lineman and Jonesboro-Hodge High School alum. “My adrenaline is going to be pumping, and I’m ready to play football. I’m ready to show Shreveport-Bossier what Coach Dawson here is building.”

Centenary's football team practicing under Eiffel Tower in Paris (KSLA)

These group of freshman we’re spreading the Paris, as part of a recent week-long trip.

“I know the thing over there is soccer, " says Centenary offensive lineman, Jordan Taylor. “I think it’ll be interesting for them to see how we do things in the U.S.”

“First thing I thought was how they were going to react, " says Hines. “They’ve never seen that out there. But, it’s really cool. I’ve never seen that. It’s really cool. Got to lock in and forget about what’s around and do what you go to do.”

“From the outside perspective, you see a bunch of American guys out there practicing late at night at 11:00 and you’re just wondering, ‘What are they doing?’ Before we go to bed for the night.”

Centenary head coach Byron Dawson holding a powerade bottle and gas can during Gents practice (KSLA)

Now back stateside, the Gents will begin their journey in 2023 as a club sport, before it’s official next year. Either way, Centenary is ready to go.

“You got to bust your tail, " says Walker-Hines. “Get out there. Let it be known you want to be that guy. You want to be the 11 starting on both sides of the ball.”

