Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez returns after spending 6 weeks on injured list

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez has rejoined the team after spending six weeks on the injured list.

The Brewers announced before their Saturday game with the Texas Rangers that they have reinstated Tellez and optioned infielder Abraham Toro to Triple-A Nashville.

Tellez, 28, went on the injured list with a right forearm issue July 5 and then hurt his left ring finger, delaying his return.

He was shagging fly balls in Cincinnati on July 15 and got his finger stuck in the outfield wall, ripping his fingernail off and causing a tuft fracture that required surgery. Tellez had 17 stitches removed from the finger on July 25.

Tellez hit 35 homers in 2022 but hasn’t been as effective this year. He’s batting .213 with a .285 on-base percentage, .388 slugging percentage, 12 homers and 36 RBIs in 79 games. Since the start of June, Tellez has batted .163 with no homers and 10 RBIs in 98 at bats.

He hit .226 with one homer and five RBIs in eight games during a rehabilitation appearance at Nashville.

The return of Tellez gives manager Craig Counsell more options in filling out his lineups as the NL Central-leading Brewers chase a division title. While Tellez was on the injured list, the Brewers acquired first baseman Carlos Santana from the Pittsburgh Pirates before the trade deadline.

Santana, 37, is hitting .162 with a .195 on-base percentage, five homers and 10 RBIs in 18 games with Milwaukee. He has three homers and seven RBIs over his last five games.

